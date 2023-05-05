Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of approx $1.21 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $2.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.36 billion. Driven Brands also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.21-$1.21 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.56.

Driven Brands Price Performance

Driven Brands stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,125. Driven Brands has a fifty-two week low of $24.62 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 113.88, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Driven Brands ( NASDAQ:DRVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $539.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.19 million. Driven Brands had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 11.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Driven Brands will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 1,790.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

