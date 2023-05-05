Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.21-$1.21 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.35 billion-$2.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.36 billion. Driven Brands also updated its FY23 guidance to approx $1.21 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on DRVN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.56.

Shares of Driven Brands stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.20. The stock had a trading volume of 632,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,125. Driven Brands has a twelve month low of $24.62 and a twelve month high of $35.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 113.88, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.26 and its 200 day moving average is $29.21.

Driven Brands ( NASDAQ:DRVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $539.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.19 million. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 1.81%. Equities analysts expect that Driven Brands will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRVN. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,918,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,646,000 after buying an additional 1,273,280 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Driven Brands by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,958,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,209 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,900,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Driven Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,503,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,134,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,675,000 after purchasing an additional 488,919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

