DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 966.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the third quarter worth $42,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

DTE opened at $112.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.09 and its 200-day moving average is $113.06. DTE Energy has a one year low of $100.64 and a one year high of $136.77. The company has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.88.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.05). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DTE shares. TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.67.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

