DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lowered its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,346 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $310,000. Boston Partners increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,748,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $877,001,000 after purchasing an additional 248,962 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4,217.6% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 30,831 shares during the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DD opened at $64.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.29.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DD shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.64.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

