DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Given New $81.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.64.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD opened at $64.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.53. The stock has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.40. DuPont de Nemours has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $78.40.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,319,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,225,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,656 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,748,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $877,001,000 after purchasing an additional 248,962 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960,552 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,135,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,339,000 after purchasing an additional 30,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,915,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,949,000 after purchasing an additional 635,732 shares during the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Featured Articles

