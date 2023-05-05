DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.55-$3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.30 billion-$12.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.69 billion. DuPont de Nemours also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.84-$0.84 EPS.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:DD traded up $1.45 on Friday, hitting $65.51. 1,520,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,168,314. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.40. DuPont de Nemours has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $78.40. The company has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.49%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DD. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 12.6% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 152,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,242,000 after purchasing an additional 17,107 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $206,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,616,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,922,000 after purchasing an additional 67,490 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 31.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

