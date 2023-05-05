DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.55-$3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.30 billion-$12.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.69 billion. DuPont de Nemours also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.84-$0.84 EPS.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 2.3 %

DD traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.51. 1,350,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,166,634. DuPont de Nemours has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.40. The company has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.53.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.49%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DD shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at $50,000. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth approximately $821,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Further Reading

