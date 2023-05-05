DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.55-$3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.30 billion-$12.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.69 billion. DuPont de Nemours also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.84-$0.84 EPS.
DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 2.3 %
DD traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.51. 1,350,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,166,634. DuPont de Nemours has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.40. The company has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.53.
DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DD shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.64.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at $50,000. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth approximately $821,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DuPont de Nemours Company Profile
DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.
