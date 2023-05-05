Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Receives $74.71 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Bulk Shipping

In related news, Director Justin A. Knowles purchased 1,700 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.27 per share, with a total value of $80,359.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,151.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGLE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1,822.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 225.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 911 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGLE opened at $41.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.03 and a 200-day moving average of $51.05. The company has a market capitalization of $568.64 million, a P/E ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.28. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1-year low of $40.13 and a 1-year high of $78.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The shipping company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $108.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.08 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 34.45%. Equities analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is 15.68%.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. The company was founded by Sophocles N. Zoullas on March 23, 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

