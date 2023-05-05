Eargo (EAR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect Eargo to post earnings of ($1.90) per share for the quarter.
Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($4.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eargo had a negative net margin of 422.81% and a negative return on equity of 513.20%. The business had revenue of $12.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 million.
Eargo Stock Up 2.5 %
NASDAQ EAR traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $5.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,836. Eargo has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $68.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day moving average is $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $110.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.58.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eargo
Eargo Company Profile
Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, engages in enhancing the quality of life of people with hearing loss in the United States. The company markets and sells hearing aids. It sells its products direct-to-consumer and through omni-channel. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014.
Recommended Stories
