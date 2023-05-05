Eargo (EAR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect Eargo to post earnings of ($1.90) per share for the quarter.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($4.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eargo had a negative net margin of 422.81% and a negative return on equity of 513.20%. The business had revenue of $12.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 million.

NASDAQ EAR traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $5.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,836. Eargo has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $68.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day moving average is $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $110.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Eargo by 17.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 14,262 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Eargo by 45.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 8,855 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Eargo by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,915,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,133,000 after buying an additional 161,963 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eargo during the first quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Eargo by 143.7% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 48,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 28,737 shares during the period.

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, engages in enhancing the quality of life of people with hearing loss in the United States. The company markets and sells hearing aids. It sells its products direct-to-consumer and through omni-channel. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014.

