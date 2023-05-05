East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) CFO Irene H. Oh Acquires 1,000 Shares

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) CFO Irene H. Oh bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $43,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,414,775. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

East West Bancorp Trading Down 8.2 %

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $41.39 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $80.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 40.38% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $659.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1,681.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1,515.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.13.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

