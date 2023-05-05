Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.04-$2.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.06. Eaton also updated its FY23 guidance to $8.30-$8.50 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on ETN shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Eaton from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $168.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $174.17.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $168.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Eaton has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $178.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.09.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Eaton will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 53.67%.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,291,899.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,291,899.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,707.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 3.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Eaton by 74.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,390,000 after acquiring an additional 43,381 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

