Echelon Wealth Partners Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Dream Impact Trust (TSE:MPT)

Posted by on May 5th, 2023

Dream Impact Trust (TSE:MPTGet Rating) – Analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Dream Impact Trust in a report issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst D. Chrystal now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Dream Impact Trust’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Dream Impact Trust Stock Performance

Dream Impact Trust (TSE:MPTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$10.63 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at Dream Impact Trust

In related news, Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation purchased 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.39 per share, with a total value of C$69,501.15.

Dream Impact Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Dream Impact Trust (TSE:MPT)

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Impact Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Impact Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.