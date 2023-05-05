Echelon Wealth Partners Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Dream Impact Trust (TSE:MPT)

Dream Impact Trust (TSE:MPT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Dream Impact Trust in a report issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst D. Chrystal now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Dream Impact Trust’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Get Dream Impact Trust alerts:

Dream Impact Trust Stock Performance

Dream Impact Trust (TSE:MPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$10.63 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at Dream Impact Trust

Dream Impact Trust Dividend Announcement

In related news, Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation purchased 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.39 per share, with a total value of C$69,501.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Impact Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Impact Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.