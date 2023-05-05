Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15-$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.18. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE ECL traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $173.08. 306,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,240. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.83 and a 200 day moving average of $154.28. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $179.76. The company has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ecolab will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.48%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ECL. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ecolab from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $178.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecolab

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECL. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 25,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Ecolab by 56.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Further Reading

