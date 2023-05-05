Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.45-4.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.73.

Edison International Stock Up 0.3 %

EIX stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.73. The stock had a trading volume of 135,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,119. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.45 and a 1-year high of $74.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.14 and a 200 day moving average of $66.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.80.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.7375 dividend. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 134.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Edison International from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $1,618,586.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,597.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edison International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Edison International by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,534,000 after purchasing an additional 137,840 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in Edison International by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,596,000 after purchasing an additional 26,797 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Edison International by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Edison International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,121,569,000 after purchasing an additional 731,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

