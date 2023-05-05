Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Triodos Investment Management BV

Triodos Investment Management BV trimmed its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 61,100 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences makes up about 3.9% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $29,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $543,043.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,051,800.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $304,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,425.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $543,043.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,051,800.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,677 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EW traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.29. 217,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,319,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $53.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.58. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $107.92.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.42.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

