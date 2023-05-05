Edwards Lifesciences’ (EW) Reiterates Rating Reaffirmed at 92 Resources

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “reiterates” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at 92 Resources in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.42.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.1 %

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,323,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.01. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $107.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.58. The company has a market capitalization of $53.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $543,043.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,051,800.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $543,043.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,051,800.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,530,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,116,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,677. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EW. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.