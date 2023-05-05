Edwards Lifesciences’ (EW) Reiterates Rating Reaffirmed at 92 Resources

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “reiterates” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at 92 Resources in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.42.
Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.1 %
Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,323,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.01. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $107.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.58. The company has a market capitalization of $53.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.02.
Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences
In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $543,043.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,051,800.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $543,043.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,051,800.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,530,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,116,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,677. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EW. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.
Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.
