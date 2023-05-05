Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Shares Gap Down to $11.92

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.92, but opened at $11.53. Eldorado Gold shares last traded at $11.66, with a volume of 230,845 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently commented on EGO. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.90 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.08.
Eldorado Gold Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 145,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter worth $2,711,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 3.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,631,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,739,000 after acquiring an additional 722,413 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
Eldorado Gold Company Profile
Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold. It operates through the following segment: Turkey, Canada, and Greece. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eldorado Gold (EGO)
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.