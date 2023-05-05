Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up about 0.9% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $49,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.6% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the third quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. SVB Securities upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research note on Monday. Societe Generale lowered Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $412.80.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,093,005 shares of company stock worth $403,615,977. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $429.00. 895,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,215,872. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $351.90 and its 200-day moving average is $353.32. The stock has a market cap of $407.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $283.00 and a 52 week high of $434.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.86%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

