Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target Increased to $490.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $438.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $412.80.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $428.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $351.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. Eli Lilly and has a 52-week low of $283.00 and a 52-week high of $434.20. The stock has a market cap of $406.71 billion, a PE ratio of 68.11, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 71.86%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $70,112,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,071,008,458.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,093,005 shares of company stock worth $403,615,977 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Further Reading

