ELIS (XLS) Price Tops $0.13 on Top Exchanges

ELIS (XLS) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 5th. One ELIS token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000435 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ELIS has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. ELIS has a total market cap of $25.83 million and $274.31 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007126 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00026135 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00019029 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00017826 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000074 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001033 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,598.10 or 0.99774127 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000102 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.13065825 USD and is up 1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $109.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.