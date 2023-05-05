ELIS (XLS) Trading Down 12.9% This Week

ELIS (XLS) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. One ELIS token can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000440 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ELIS has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. ELIS has a market capitalization of $25.72 million and $178.22 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007184 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00026269 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019291 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017894 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000076 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001057 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,236.29 or 1.00014382 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000102 BTC.

ELIS Profile

XLS is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.13065825 USD and is up 1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $109.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

