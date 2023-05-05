Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Holdings Raised by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 139.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 362,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,682 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for about 1.1% of Quilter Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $34,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet raised Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.88.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,877,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,663,658. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $99.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.