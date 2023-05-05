Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.15-4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.07. Emerson Electric also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.15-$4.25 EPS.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of EMR stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,533,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,684,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $99.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.01 and a 200 day moving average of $88.87. The firm has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.88.

Institutional Trading of Emerson Electric

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after acquiring an additional 54,365,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $702,606,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,909,000 after buying an additional 2,621,089 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 115.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 151.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 605,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,347,000 after acquiring an additional 364,400 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Featured Articles

