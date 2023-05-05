Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target Lowered to $89.00 at Robert W. Baird

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

EMR has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $98.88.

NYSE:EMR opened at $82.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.87. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $99.65. The company has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after acquiring an additional 54,365,954 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $702,606,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,089 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 216.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,579,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 115.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,279 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

