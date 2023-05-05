Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.15-4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07. Emerson Electric also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.15-$4.25 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Eight Capital reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Emerson Electric from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, 58.com reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $98.88.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,536,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,684,281. The company has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $99.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.87.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 26.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

