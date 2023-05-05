Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.07-1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09. Emerson Electric also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.15-$4.25 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Emerson Electric from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Argus cut Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.88.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 2.0 %

Emerson Electric stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.40. 3,532,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,676,084. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $99.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.01 and a 200 day moving average of $88.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 26.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 318,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

