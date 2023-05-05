Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 5th, 2023

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMRGet Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.07-1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09. Emerson Electric also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.15-$4.25 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Emerson Electric from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Argus cut Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.88.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 2.0 %

Emerson Electric stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.40. 3,532,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,676,084. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $99.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.01 and a 200 day moving average of $88.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 26.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 318,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.