Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SpectralCast

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by investment analysts at SpectralCast in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

EMR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Eight Capital reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.88.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $1.45 on Thursday, hitting $84.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,336,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,669,554. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.01 and a 200 day moving average of $88.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.19. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $99.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.