Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SpectralCast

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by investment analysts at SpectralCast in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.
EMR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Eight Capital reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.88.
Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $1.45 on Thursday, hitting $84.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,336,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,669,554. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.01 and a 200 day moving average of $88.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.19. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $99.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.39.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Emerson Electric Company Profile
Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.
