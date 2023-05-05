Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires 723 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total transaction of $1,253,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,319.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.54, for a total value of $404,325.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,923.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total transaction of $1,253,382.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,930 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,319.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,521,708 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

RS has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $239.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.88. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $160.29 and a 1-year high of $264.42.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.67. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.33%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of a metal distribution center. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

