Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,727 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VT. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 3,550,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,097,000 after purchasing an additional 664,996 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,981,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,317,000 after purchasing an additional 649,302 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 805,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,557,000 after purchasing an additional 370,951 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,325,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 373.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 396,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,205,000 after purchasing an additional 312,916 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $91.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $76.80 and a one year high of $94.97.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

