Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 363,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,116 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Snap were worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 28.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 9.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 23,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Snap by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the 1st quarter valued at $3,216,000. 43.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SNAP opened at $7.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.12. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $29.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 30.89% and a negative return on equity of 33.79%. As a group, analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 69,753 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $763,795.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,869,447 shares in the company, valued at $53,320,444.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 69,753 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $763,795.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,869,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,320,444.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 40,603 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $449,069.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,559,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,307,362.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 371,323 shares of company stock worth $4,036,265 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNAP. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.69.

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

