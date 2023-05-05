Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $1.58 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 17,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 324,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,491,000 after purchasing an additional 102,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

FNDX stock opened at $53.84 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $47.50 and a 1 year high of $57.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.