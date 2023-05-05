Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $543,043.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,051,800.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 12,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total value of $1,069,944.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $543,043.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,051,800.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,677. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

EW opened at $87.90 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $108.69. The company has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.38 and its 200 day moving average is $78.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EW shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.42.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

See Also

