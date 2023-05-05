Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases New Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $4,036,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $368,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $2,734,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $59,659,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $304,419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $500.00 to $571.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $572.19.

Shares of ELV stock opened at $456.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $468.14 and its 200-day moving average is $490.49. The stock has a market cap of $108.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.02 and a 52-week high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.25 EPS. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.04%.

Elevance Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Further Reading

