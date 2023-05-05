Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 6,571 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management decreased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,571 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,816,289,000 after purchasing an additional 225,295,680 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,109,194,000. Boston Partners raised its position in Charles Schwab by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,355,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798,159 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,943,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,974,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $47.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.65 and a 200-day moving average of $71.78.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,844.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $5,096,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,731,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,826,614.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marianne Catherine Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and sold 426,866 shares valued at $34,245,329. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SCHW. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.21.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

