Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $52.83

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $52.83 and last traded at $53.64, with a volume of 77343 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.61.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DAVA shares. Cowen decreased their price target on Endava from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Endava from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Endava from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut Endava from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.44.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.86 and its 200-day moving average is $73.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $240.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.78 million. Endava had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 12.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Endava plc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAVA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Endava by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Endava by 433.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Endava in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Endava by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Endava by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 52.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

