Enerflex Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:EFXT)

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th.
Enerflex Stock Performance
Shares of Enerflex stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,776. Enerflex has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $7.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.71 million and a P/E ratio of -9.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Enerflex had a positive return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $508.15 million during the quarter.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enerflex
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Enerflex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enerflex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Enerflex during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enerflex during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Enerflex in the 4th quarter worth $70,000.
About Enerflex
Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: USA, Rest of the World, and Canada. The USA segment manufactures modular natural gas compression, processing, refrigeration, and electric power equipment.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enerflex (EFXT)
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
- Realty Income Trades At Decade Low Valuations, Worth The Yield?
Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.