Enerflex Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:EFXT)

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th.

Enerflex Stock Performance

Shares of Enerflex stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,776. Enerflex has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $7.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.71 million and a P/E ratio of -9.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Enerflex had a positive return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $508.15 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enerflex

Several equities research analysts have commented on EFXT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James cut Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Enerflex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enerflex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Enerflex during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enerflex during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Enerflex in the 4th quarter worth $70,000.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: USA, Rest of the World, and Canada. The USA segment manufactures modular natural gas compression, processing, refrigeration, and electric power equipment.

