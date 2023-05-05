Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th.

Enerflex Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of EFX opened at C$8.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.55. Enerflex has a 1 year low of C$4.99 and a 1 year high of C$10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.14, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.36.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.18). Enerflex had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of C$689.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$633.33 million. Analysts forecast that Enerflex will post 1.3304647 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Enerflex

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EFX. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Enerflex in a report on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Enerflex from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$10.75 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enerflex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$14.44.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

