Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Enerplus Stock Performance

Shares of ERF stock opened at C$18.84 on Friday. Enerplus has a 52 week low of C$14.48 and a 52 week high of C$25.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported C$1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.10 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$744.98 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 108.46% and a net margin of 41.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enerplus will post 3.2436116 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research analysts have weighed in on ERF shares. Barclays upgraded Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$33.00 to C$30.50 in a report on Monday, January 16th.

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Garth Robert Doll sold 8,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.30, for a total transaction of C$176,342.70. In other news, Senior Officer Garth Robert Doll sold 8,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.30, for a total transaction of C$176,342.70. Also, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$18.15 per share, with a total value of C$90,764.00. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Enerplus

(Get Rating)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.