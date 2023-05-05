Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.
Enerplus Stock Performance
Shares of ERF stock opened at C$18.84 on Friday. Enerplus has a 52 week low of C$14.48 and a 52 week high of C$25.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81.
Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported C$1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.10 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$744.98 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 108.46% and a net margin of 41.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enerplus will post 3.2436116 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Garth Robert Doll sold 8,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.30, for a total transaction of C$176,342.70. In other news, Senior Officer Garth Robert Doll sold 8,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.30, for a total transaction of C$176,342.70. Also, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$18.15 per share, with a total value of C$90,764.00. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Enerplus
Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.
