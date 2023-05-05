ENI (NYSE:E) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on ENI in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a neutral rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ENI from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered ENI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. BNP Paribas lowered ENI from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ENI in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ENI has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.83.

ENI Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:E opened at $28.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.02. ENI has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $32.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ENI Increases Dividend

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.53). ENI had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $32.21 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that ENI will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.4664 dividend. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is 25.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ENI

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in ENI by 54.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,263 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ENI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ENI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 114.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,114 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENI in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 1.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ENI

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

