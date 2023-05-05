Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Announces Earnings Results

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $406.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Enovis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Enovis updated its FY23 guidance to $2.18-2.32 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.18-$2.32 EPS.

ENOV stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.43. The company had a trading volume of 732,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,511. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -286.24 and a beta of 2.01. Enovis has a fifty-two week low of $43.88 and a fifty-two week high of $68.15.

In other news, Director A Clayton Perfall sold 2,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $145,571.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total transaction of $31,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,797.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A Clayton Perfall sold 2,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $145,571.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,181 in the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Enovis by 59,200.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enovis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Enovis by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Enovis by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Enovis during the second quarter worth approximately $285,000. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ENOV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Enovis in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Enovis from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enovis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.13.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

