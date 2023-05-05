Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Price Target Increased to $67.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.03% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Enovis in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enovis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.13.

Shares of ENOV traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $57.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,532. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -283.09 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Enovis has a twelve month low of $43.88 and a twelve month high of $68.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.84 and a 200-day moving average of $55.59.

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $406.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.95 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Enovis will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director A Clayton Perfall sold 2,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $145,571.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $33,849.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,706.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A Clayton Perfall sold 2,793 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $145,571.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,485 shares of company stock worth $3,658,181 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enovis by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Enovis by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Enovis by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Enovis by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Enovis by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

