Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $280.82.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ENPH shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $286.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $310.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Enphase Energy stock opened at $155.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.18. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $128.67 and a 52 week high of $339.92.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $724.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.00 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 74.86% and a net margin of 18.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.86 per share, with a total value of $549,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,535,884.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 3,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.86 per share, with a total value of $549,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,535,884.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,387,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,269,562,000 after purchasing an additional 351,517 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,846,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $752,817,000 after buying an additional 75,001 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2,542.2% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,335,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,626 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 850.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,418,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,600 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,300,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,453,000 after acquiring an additional 409,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

Further Reading

