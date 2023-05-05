Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $280.82.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ENPH shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $286.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $310.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.
Enphase Energy Price Performance
Enphase Energy stock opened at $155.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.18. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $128.67 and a 52 week high of $339.92.
Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy
In other news, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.86 per share, with a total value of $549,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,535,884.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 3,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.86 per share, with a total value of $549,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,535,884.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,387,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,269,562,000 after purchasing an additional 351,517 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,846,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $752,817,000 after buying an additional 75,001 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2,542.2% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,335,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,626 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 850.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,418,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,600 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,300,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,453,000 after acquiring an additional 409,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.
About Enphase Energy
Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.
Further Reading
