EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.49, Briefing.com reports. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $282.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. EnPro Industries’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. EnPro Industries updated its FY23 guidance to $6.45-7.05 EPS.

EnPro Industries Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of EnPro Industries stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.68. The stock had a trading volume of 12,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,361. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. EnPro Industries has a 1 year low of $76.14 and a 1 year high of $127.67.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

EnPro Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.76%.

Insider Transactions at EnPro Industries

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO John M. Childress II sold 5,000 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,639.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Eric A. Vaillancourt acquired 790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.75 per share, with a total value of $74,852.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,370. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO John M. Childress II sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,561 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,639.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in EnPro Industries by 9.7% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in EnPro Industries by 87.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in EnPro Industries by 28.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on NPO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About EnPro Industries

(Get Rating)

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies segment. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.