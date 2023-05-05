EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.45-$7.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EnPro Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded EnPro Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday.

EnPro Industries Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of EnPro Industries stock traded up $1.85 on Friday, reaching $98.93. The stock had a trading volume of 32,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,698. EnPro Industries has a 1 year low of $76.14 and a 1 year high of $127.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.44.

EnPro Industries Announces Dividend

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $282.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.40 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EnPro Industries will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Eric A. Vaillancourt bought 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.75 per share, with a total value of $74,852.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,120 shares in the company, valued at $2,285,370. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total value of $263,472.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,643.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric A. Vaillancourt acquired 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.75 per share, for a total transaction of $74,852.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,120 shares in the company, valued at $2,285,370. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NPO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in EnPro Industries during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 7.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies segment. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

Featured Stories

