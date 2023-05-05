Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Sets New 52-Week High at $252.73

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $252.73 and last traded at $250.41, with a volume of 9274 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $240.07.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Enstar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $13.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESGR. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 162.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 17,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Run-off, Enhanced RE, Investments, and Legacy Underwriting. The Run-off segment is consisted of acquired property and other insurance business.

