Enthusiast Gaming (TSE:EGLX) Trading 12.1% Higher

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSE:EGLX – Get Rating) shares traded up 12.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.66 and last traded at C$0.65. 99,847 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 231,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.86. The company has a market cap of C$104.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams for various games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers on YouTube and Twitch.

