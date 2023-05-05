Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 178.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,042 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.94% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $34,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of VIS opened at $185.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.47. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $156.85 and a twelve month high of $197.88.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

