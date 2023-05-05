Envista (NYSE:NVST) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $627.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.51 million. Envista had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Envista Price Performance

NVST stock opened at $35.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.62. Envista has a 1 year low of $31.67 and a 1 year high of $45.64.

Get Envista alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVST. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Envista from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Envista from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Envista

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Envista

In other Envista news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $379,606.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVST. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envista in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000.

About Envista

(Get Rating)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.