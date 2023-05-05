Enviva (NYSE:EVA) Lowered to “Sell” at Truist Financial

Truist Financial lowered shares of Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has $10.00 price target on the energy company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $40.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EVA. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Enviva from $62.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enviva to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Enviva from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Enviva from $61.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Enviva from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enviva presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Enviva Price Performance

EVA stock opened at $7.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.95 and a 200 day moving average of $44.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. Enviva has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $83.01.

Enviva Dividend Announcement

Enviva ( NYSE:EVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The energy company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($1.42). Enviva had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $239.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.54 million. Equities analysts predict that Enviva will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.905 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 51.64%. Enviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -139.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gerrit Livingston Jr. Lansing bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.38 per share, for a total transaction of $54,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,100.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enviva

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enviva by 0.4% in the third quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 28,115,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,688,629,000 after acquiring an additional 116,438 shares during the period. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Enviva by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,742,439 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $304,177,000 after acquiring an additional 530,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enviva by 7.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,787,568 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $167,421,000 after acquiring an additional 189,228 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enviva by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,623,303 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $97,496,000 after acquiring an additional 84,720 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enviva by 10.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,753 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,072,000 after acquiring an additional 139,746 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enviva

(Get Rating)

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

