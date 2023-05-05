EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 860 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.3 %

EOG opened at $111.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.90. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.16 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.99. The company has a market cap of $65.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.00 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.42.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.